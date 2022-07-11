The Gray Man Director Duo Russo Brothers to Join Dhanush for Indian Premiere of the Film | Details

Anthony and Joe Russo who are popularly known as the famous Russo Brothers of Hollywood are going to join actor Dhanush in India very soon to meet their fans at the premiere of The Gray Man in Mumbai. The film which is all set to start streaming on Netflix on July 22 stars Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Ana De Armas and South superstar Dhanush.

In a video message that was posted by Netflix India on Youtube, the Russo Brothers told their fans in India, “Hey everyone! I am Joe Russo and I am Anthony Russo and we’re so excited to be coming to India to see our dear friend Dhanush for our new movie ‘The Gray Man’. Get ready India, see you soon.”

Dhanush while speaking on his experience of working on The Gray Man said, “It was incredible. This movie is a rollercoaster, it has everything, action, drama, pace and a big chase. I am very grateful that I got to do a modest role in this movie full of incredible people.”

Netflix is currently looking for fans who will stand a chance of watching ‘The Gray Man’ directed by the Avengers: Endgame directors, Russo Brothers at the premiere that is slated to happen in Mumbai very soon.

Fans can win tickets to the premiere by participating in a contest, from July 12, 2022, onwards. Log on to www.thegrayman.in to participate.

La La Land star Ryan Gosling will be playing the role of The Gray Man a CIA operative Court Gentry while Captain America fame Chris Evans plays his psychopathic adversary. The film is based on the popular novel of the same name penned by Mark Greaney and the screenplay of the movie has been done by Joe Russo. This film will mark ‘Asuran’ star Dhanush’s Hollywood debut. He plays the character of Avik San in the movie.

