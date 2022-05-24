The Gray Man Trailer Out: Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Dhanush Promise Edge-of-the-Seat Experience

The Gray Man trailer is out and it looks promising. Set to stream on Netflix, The Gray Man stars Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Dhanush and Ana de Armas in the lead. The film is directed by Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame fame Russo Brothers — Anthony and Joe Russo.

The trailer opens up with the introduction of the Sierra program, in which ‘reckless mystery men’ are sent for unofficial business purposes aka the Gray Man. Ryan Gosling plays the role of Court Gentry aka Sierra Six, who is a highly skilled, Agency-sanctioned ‘merchant of death.’ However, tables turn and Lloyd Hansen, played by Chris Evans, is ordered to ‘destroy and kill’ the agent.

Accepting the orders, he crosses Gentry’s path in order to take him down. However, Agent Dani Miranda (Ana de Armas) has Gentry’s back. The trailer packs in several high moments, numerous action scenes with Evans and Gosling in the middle of it, cinematography worth the big screen and more. The Russo Brothers also pack in a glimpse of Dhanush in the film, who is seen in the middle of a high-octane fight sequence.

Watch The Gray Man trailer below:

The team had previously released the first look and individual cast posters which has fans excited for the movie. Besides Evans, Gosling, Armas and Dhanush, the Netflix movie also stars Regé-Jean Page, Billy Bob Thornton, Jessica Henwick, Dhanush, Wagner Moura and Alfre Woodard. The film is based on the novel of the same title by Mark Greaney. The screenplay is by Joe Russo, Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely.

The movie is produced by Joe Roth, Jeffrey Kirschenbaum, Anthony Russo, Joe Russo, Mike Larocca, Chris Castaldi. Patrick Newall, Christopher Markus, Stephen McFeely, Jake Aust, Angela Russo-Otstot, Geoff Haley, Zack Roth, and Palak Patel are the executive producers.

The Gray Man is set to release on July 22.

