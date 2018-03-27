English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
The Handmaid's Tale Is Getting Its Own Fashion Exhibition
More than 40 costumes from the first and second seasons of the Emmy and Golden Globe award-winning series are set to go on show at the SCAD FASH Museum of Fashion + Film in Atlanta, Georgia, next month.
A still from The Handmaid's Tale trailer.
TV show The Handmaid's Tale has made its mark on audiences all over the world, and now it is set to get its own fashion exhibition in the US this spring. More than 40 costumes from the first and second seasons of the Emmy and Golden Globe award-winning series are set to go on show at the SCAD FASH Museum of Fashion + Film in Atlanta, Georgia, next month, led by The Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD). The exhibit will open on April 30, running through August 12.
Designer Ane Crabtree, who was nominated for a 2017 Emmy for her work on the dystopian show, was closely involved in setting up the exhibition with the museum.
"Ane Crabtree is someone who can tell stories with clothes, and the impact the show's wardrobe has had in the political conversation around the world has been groundbreaking, but honestly not surprising," said Bruce Miller, creator of "The Handmaid's Tale," in a statement. "She's a genius, and fabulous human being, and we're thrilled that SCAD is honoring her work."
"Throughout America and now even throughout the world, women have chosen to wear the Handmaid's costumes to give voice to their protests for women's rights," added executive producer Warren Littlefield. It's very fitting and gratifying that SCAD has chosen to honor her work."
Season two of The Handmaid's Tale -- an adaptation of Margaret Atwood's 1985 novel of the same title -- is set to come to Hulu from April 25. The platform will host a screening of The Handmaid's Tale: Season 2, Episode 3 on April 30 at SCADshow in Atlanta to celebrate the launch of the exhibition, followed by a Q&A discussion with some of the show's cast and producers.
Also Watch
Designer Ane Crabtree, who was nominated for a 2017 Emmy for her work on the dystopian show, was closely involved in setting up the exhibition with the museum.
"Ane Crabtree is someone who can tell stories with clothes, and the impact the show's wardrobe has had in the political conversation around the world has been groundbreaking, but honestly not surprising," said Bruce Miller, creator of "The Handmaid's Tale," in a statement. "She's a genius, and fabulous human being, and we're thrilled that SCAD is honoring her work."
"Throughout America and now even throughout the world, women have chosen to wear the Handmaid's costumes to give voice to their protests for women's rights," added executive producer Warren Littlefield. It's very fitting and gratifying that SCAD has chosen to honor her work."
Season two of The Handmaid's Tale -- an adaptation of Margaret Atwood's 1985 novel of the same title -- is set to come to Hulu from April 25. The platform will host a screening of The Handmaid's Tale: Season 2, Episode 3 on April 30 at SCADshow in Atlanta to celebrate the launch of the exhibition, followed by a Q&A discussion with some of the show's cast and producers.
Also Watch
-
Watch: Amit Trivedi Remixes His Popular Song For News18
-
Monday 26 March , 2018
Protests in Barcelona after Catalonia ex-leader Carles Puigdemont is detained
-
Monday 26 March , 2018
Immersive: 'Nehru Choron ka Pradhanmantri', Inside The Schools Of Adivasistan I Patthargarhi
-
Friday 23 March , 2018
Gaurav Gill, FIA APRC Winning Rally Racer, Team MRF
-
Thursday 22 March , 2018
Kartik Aaryan's Candid Conversation About His Style Inspiration, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety Success Will Leave You Wanting For More
Watch: Amit Trivedi Remixes His Popular Song For News18
Monday 26 March , 2018 Protests in Barcelona after Catalonia ex-leader Carles Puigdemont is detained
Monday 26 March , 2018 Immersive: 'Nehru Choron ka Pradhanmantri', Inside The Schools Of Adivasistan I Patthargarhi
Friday 23 March , 2018 Gaurav Gill, FIA APRC Winning Rally Racer, Team MRF
Thursday 22 March , 2018 Kartik Aaryan's Candid Conversation About His Style Inspiration, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety Success Will Leave You Wanting For More
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- WhatsApp Takes on Paytm with QR Code Scan Support For Payments
- Dill Mill Gayye Actor Karan Paranjpe Passes Away; Co-star Karan Wahi Shares Heartfelt Post
- Padmaavat Is Now Screening On Amazon Prime Video; Watch Deepika's Announcement
- Uttarakhand Engineering Student Wins Gandhian Award For Developing ‘Black Box’ For Cars
- Investigation on Ball Tampering Controversy Begins