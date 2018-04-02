English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
The Handmaid's Tale Returns For 'Gut-wrenching' Second Season
The Handmaid's Tale has spawned a movie, a graphic novel, an opera and a ballet, not to mention the first season of Hulu's hit show that has eight Emmys, three Critics Choice Awards and two Golden Globes.
Image Courtesy: YouTube/A still from The Handmaid's Tale season 2
Dystopian sci-fi series The Handmaid's Tale returns in a month for its second season, promising more "gut-wrenching" television as it moves beyond the events of Margaret Atwood's foundational feminist novel. The producers of the awards juggernaut, which became Hulu's flagship show last year, are promising new locations, characters and plot twists -- but the same old dread that permeates the nightmarish hellscape of Gilead.
"I have been saying about the opening scene of season two that, whatever you think it's going to be, just throw it out," the show's award-winning star Elisabeth Moss told US cable network Bravo ahead of its April 25 release. "It's gone in a completely different way that I never would have expected," she added.
Published in 1985, Atwood's bestseller is required reading in schools, often mentioned in the same breath as George Orwell's 1984, Aldous Huxley's Brave New World and other works of speculative fiction. It has spawned a movie, a graphic novel, an opera and a ballet, not to mention the first season of Hulu's hit show that has eight Emmys, three Critics Choice Awards and two Golden Globes.
The series stars Moss (Mad Men) in a near-future in which New England has been dismantled in a theocratic coup and replaced with Gilead, a tyrannical regime where men mete out brutal punishments and rape is mandated by the state. Moss plays June/Offred, one of the few remaining fertile women who work as "handmaids," given new names to reflect their "owners" and forced into sexual servitude in an attempt to repopulate the climate-ravaged world.
Also Watch
"I have been saying about the opening scene of season two that, whatever you think it's going to be, just throw it out," the show's award-winning star Elisabeth Moss told US cable network Bravo ahead of its April 25 release. "It's gone in a completely different way that I never would have expected," she added.
Published in 1985, Atwood's bestseller is required reading in schools, often mentioned in the same breath as George Orwell's 1984, Aldous Huxley's Brave New World and other works of speculative fiction. It has spawned a movie, a graphic novel, an opera and a ballet, not to mention the first season of Hulu's hit show that has eight Emmys, three Critics Choice Awards and two Golden Globes.
The series stars Moss (Mad Men) in a near-future in which New England has been dismantled in a theocratic coup and replaced with Gilead, a tyrannical regime where men mete out brutal punishments and rape is mandated by the state. Moss plays June/Offred, one of the few remaining fertile women who work as "handmaids," given new names to reflect their "owners" and forced into sexual servitude in an attempt to repopulate the climate-ravaged world.
Also Watch
-
Baaghi 2 | Is It Worth the High? | Review
-
Friday 30 March , 2018
Easter Special : Technicolour Toasties, Cheesy Hot Cross Buns Dished Out For Good Friday & Easter
-
Thursday 29 March , 2018
Steve Smith Banned: Ball-tampering Scandal Accused Australian Skipper Cries on Return to Australia
-
Thursday 29 March , 2018
Easter 2018 : Filipino Sect Tortures Itself in Remembrance of Jesus Christ Ahead of Good Friday
-
Wednesday 28 March , 2018
Harley Davidson Flat Track Experience With Marco Belli
Baaghi 2 | Is It Worth the High? | Review
Friday 30 March , 2018 Easter Special : Technicolour Toasties, Cheesy Hot Cross Buns Dished Out For Good Friday & Easter
Thursday 29 March , 2018 Steve Smith Banned: Ball-tampering Scandal Accused Australian Skipper Cries on Return to Australia
Thursday 29 March , 2018 Easter 2018 : Filipino Sect Tortures Itself in Remembrance of Jesus Christ Ahead of Good Friday
Wednesday 28 March , 2018 Harley Davidson Flat Track Experience With Marco Belli
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- CWG 2018: India Under the Scanner as Syringe Controversy Probe Begins
- Pressure Back on Real Madrid and Zidane With Juventus Hurdle
- New Spy App Can Track Your WhatsApp Activities, Including Time Spent Online And More
- Harvard Students Use Rihanna Song As Protest Anthem; See The Video
- Deepika Padukone in a Black Outfit is What Dreams are Made of; See Pics