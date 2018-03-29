English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
The Handmaid's Tale Season 2 Looks Even More Devastating Than the First One; Watch Trailer
This time the story will go beyond the existing plot of the Margaret Atwood novel on which the show is based and will also feature intriguing new worlds.
Image Courtesy: YouTube/A still from The Handmaid's Tale season 2
Emmy and Golden Globe-winning series The Handmaid's Tale is back with its second season and it's even more brutal and darker than the first one. The 90-second-long trailer, released by Hulu, is full of harrowing and bone-chilling scenes, giving viewers a glimpse at how things are going to be for Elisabeth Moss' June after a series of barbaric events in the previous season.
The trailer begins with June wondering if she has finally gotten out of the Commander's house. “Is this what freedom looks like? What will happen when I get out? There probably is no out,” she says. In the following scenes, we see Commander Fred (Joseph Fiennes) blasting Serena Joy (Yvonne Strahovski) over Offred's disappearance. Moira (Samira Wiley) looks intense and mysterious as she can be seen holding a placard that reads, “My name is Moira” during a protest. Furthermore, there is a host of harrowing glimpses of handmaids.
The first season of The Handmaid’s Tale was extraordinarily well received by audiences and critics alike. The second season will return to Hulu on April 25.
