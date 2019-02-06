LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
February 6, 2019
The Handmaid's Tale Season 3 Teaser Out, Dystopia Takes Over DC
The makers of the show released a promo of the third season during the Super Bowl LIII ad-break.
Good news for the fans of the popular television series The Handmaid’s Tale is in order. Based on Margaret Atwood’s eponymous novel that was published in 1985, Bruce Miller's much admired show starring Elizabeth Moss as Offred, is set to make its return for the third season.

The makers of the show released a promo of the upcoming season during the Super Bowl LIII ad-break. Although there is no official announcement regarding its release date yet, it is believed that Hulu will premiere the show sometime in April, like its previous two seasons.

However, it can lead to a tricky situation because the final season of Game of Thrones is also airing on April 14.

The trailer of the third season of The Handmaid’s Tale opens with a promising announcement of an optimistic future playing in the background. It empowers women, with soft orchestral music in the background, easing us into the idea. But suddenly things go for a spin! The hopeful tone starts getting distorted and becomes sinister and we know that not all is good for women in America.

The Handmaid’s Tale is the story set in a dystopian future where women are held captive for their reproductive abilities. However, the broader themes that are associated with the show like abuse, subjugation, dehumanisation of women and children and no access to media ring true with the times that we live in today!

There’s hope however. As Offred says in the trailer, “They should have never given us uniforms, if they didn’t want us to be an army.”

The Washington Monument has been turned into a Christian cross suggesting that the fight has been brought to the nation’s capital.

Watch The Handmaid’s Tale trailer here:



