Pathaan, headlined by Shah Rukh Khan, fever has gripped the entire world. Not just fans, but even Bollywood celebrities are celebrating the success of the film. Recently, Boman Irani and his family went to the theatres to watch the spy thriller. Boman was accompanied by his wife Zenobia Irani, sons Kayoze and Danesh Irani, and actor-comedian Kunal Vijjayakar. Boman Irani shared a glimpse of his movie night on social media and even penned his review with it. Calling it a non-stop high octane, he said Pathaan is what movie-going was all about and it’s back and here to stay.

“Ooooo what a night!!!! Enjoyed the nonstop high octane feeling of the the joy of being at the movies. The house was full, the heart felt full, the fans were full of unbridled joy. Man, Pathan is what movie going was all about and it’s back and here to stay,” he wrote before thanking Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, Siddharth Anand and the whole team for the movie. Boman Irani’s son Kayoze also took to his Instagram stories and wrote, “Love trumps hate. The king roars again.”

Fans couldn’t agree more with Boman Irani. “Same feeling here, blood rushing!!. However I'm keenly waiting for your cameo with him actually dunki, looking forward,” commented one of the social media users, while another one said, “Wohooooooo !!!!! Exciting times.”

Siddharth Anand’s directorial also features Dimple Kapadia and Ashutosh Rana in key roles. One of the major highlights of Pathaan is Salman Khan's cameo as Tiger. It is also Shah Rukh Khan's return to the big screen after a 4-year hiatus. The movie had a great start at the box office. It has minted Rs 429 crore worldwide and Rs 265 crore in India, according to trade analyst, Taran Adarsh. Produced by Aditya Chopra, Pathaan has joined the YRF Spy Universe after Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, and War.

Boman Irani was last seen in director Sooraj Barjatya’s family entertainer Uunchai. The movie also starring Anupam Kher, Amitabh Bachchan and Parineeti Chopra in prominent roles, received a positive response.

