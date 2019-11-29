Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

'The Hound' Rory McCann was Homeless Before Game of Thrones

During the Game of Thrones Reunion Special, Rory shared that his life was very different before he started shooting for the show.

IANS

Updated:November 29, 2019, 7:41 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
'The Hound' Rory McCann was Homeless Before Game of Thrones
credits - #RoryMcCann instagram

Actor Rory McCann, who impressed the audience with his role of The Hound in the global hit series Game Of Thrones, has revealed that he was homeless and stealing food until he bagged the project.

During the Game of Thrones Reunion Special, which will only be available on the Game of Thrones: Seasons One to Eight DVD box set, Rory shared that his life was very different before he started shooting for the show.

"Two years ago I was in a tent - literally in a tent and stealing food occasionally. Eventually I got a job and sorted myself out, but then suddenly I'm getting driven around in a nice car in the biggest and best show in the world; just shows how your fortunes can change. Amazing. I managed to go back there and pay my library fines," Rory said.

He was joined on stage by the Stark family including Sean Bean (Ned Stark on the show), to share various comical anecdotes from filming the record-breaking HBO blockbuster.

Based on George RR Martin's novel series, A Song Of Ice And Fire, and created by David Benioff and DB Weiss, the Game Of Thrones television series concluded with its eighth season earlier this year.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram