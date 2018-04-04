English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
The House With A Clock In Its Walls to Release in India in September
Based on the children's classic written by John Bellairs and illustrated by Edward Gorey, the film is directed by Eli Roth and written by Eric Kripke.
Image: A still from Youtube/ Universal Pictures
Mumbai: Anil Ambani-led Reliance Entertainment will release the gothic fantasy-based thriller "The House with a Clock In Its Walls" in India in September.
Continuing the tradition of Amblin classics where fantastical events occur in the most unexpected places, the movie features Jack Black and two-time Academy Award winner Cate Blanchett.
The film tells the spine-tingling tale of 10-year-old Lewis (Owen Vaccaro) who goes to live with his uncle in a creaky old house with a mysterious tick-tocking heart. But his new town's sleepy facade jolts to life with a secret world of warlocks and witches when Lewis accidentally awakens the dead.
Co-starring Kyle MacLachlan, Colleen Camp, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Vanessa Anne Williams and Sunny Suljic, the film is produced by Mythology Entertainment's Brad Fischer and James Vanderbilt as well as Kripke.
