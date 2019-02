The Hustle Trailer: Anne Hathaway and Rebel Wilson Will Scam Morally Suspect Men In This Con-Comedy

In a flurry of comedy-dramas that hit American screens each year, comes another one starring Anne Hathaway and Rebel Wilson. The Hustle is a con-comedy film directed by Chris Addison. Anne and Rebel play con artists, who target dirty rotten men. It’s a female led spin-off from 1988 film Dirty Rotten Scoundrels starring Michael Caine and Steve Martin.Rebel, a small-time hustler, is on board a train, tricking an unsuspecting man into buying her a lavish lunch, when she is spotted by Anne. Both, instantly, strike up a likely companionship. Anne, as Rebel learns, is however, steps ahead in the game. She aims at rich men, with morally suspect behavior, who will easily swoon over her innocent looking eyes and fatally attractive good looks.Rebel wants in on the big fish and hence finds a mentor in Anne. She teaches her tricks of the trade till she comes into her own. But it is hilariously difficult for a low level trickster to turn into a pro. Rebel is unperturbed by difficulties and promises laughter, while in training to be a stylish and refined con artist.Enter Alex Sharp, a tech millionaire, who is likely to be the duo’s next target. Can they pull this one off, with their combined grace or will things get muddled up in budding romance, while the police hunts them down?The Hustle also stars Tim Blake Nelson, Dean Norris and Ingrid Oliver in supporting roles. The film is produced by Pin High Productions and Cave 76 Productions and distributed by United Artists Releasing. The Hustle is slated for May 10 release.Watch trailer here:Follow @News18Movies for more*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.