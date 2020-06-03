The Iconic Palat Scene From Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge Was Copied From A Hollywood Film

Here’s a little update from the 1995 film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge for all the fans. The iconic ‘Palat’ scene featuring Shah Rukh Khan’s Raj and Kajol’s Simran that is etched in the audience’s memory to-date is actually copied from a Hollywood film.

A similar sequence was found in the 1993 political action thriller, In the Line of Fire! directed by Wolfgang Petersen. The film had Clint Eastwood as Frank Horrigan and Rene Russo as Lilly Raines. The scene shows the two characters having a conversation at Washington DC's Lincoln Memorial. Later, Lilly gets up and walks away as Frank silently watches hoping her to turn around and share a glance. He says under his breath, “If she looks back, it means she's interested. Come on, give me a look back now”.

Lilly does look back and Frank waves and smiles at her.

Take a look at the shot:



Interestingly, DDLJ director Aditya Chopra in the book, “Aditya Chopra Relives…Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge”, admitted that he got inspired from the Hollywood film’s scene.

He said, “It got stuck in my head. Then I forgot all about it. When I was writing this scene (in Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge), it came back to me. I liked the idea and used it here.”



Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, was Aditya’s debut as a director, and starred Amrish Puri, Farida Jalal and Anupam Kher in pivotal roles.

The film won the Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment at the 43rd National Film Awards. It also has a record for its 24 years of uninterrupted run in Mumbai’s Maratha Mandir.

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol’s chemistry was admired by cine-goers and their pairing became a favorite.

The two have worked together in films like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998), Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (2001), My Name is Khan (2010) and Dilwale (2015).

