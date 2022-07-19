The Idol's First Teaser Captures Lily-Rose Depp and the Weeknd’s Complicated Romance Amid the Reality of Hollywood

After impressing audiences with her acting prowess in movies including The Dancer and A Faithful Man, Johnny Depp’s daughter Lily-Rose Depp is all set to make her television debut in Abel Tesfaye aka The Weeknd, Sam Levinson and Reza Fahim-created The Idol. Now, the makers of the show have finally dropped the first teaser of the drama series where the Starboy-hitmaker and Depp essay the lead characters.

The plot of the show revolves around the life of Jocelyn, a rising pop idol. Set against the backdrop of the music industry, the series narrates how Jocelyn’s path crosses with an enigmatic LA club owner and the leader of a modern-day cult. Trouble ensues when the duo enters into a relationship leading to a series of complications and mishaps that seem unsolvable.

The teaser begins with a teacher training her pupils in choreography. However, as soon as her counting ends we are introduced to the main leads of the show in a steamy moment. If the short clip is anything to go by, The Idol appears to be a story full of passion, love, and lust.

When The Weeknd’s LA club owner asks Lily-Rose Depp’s Jocelyn to be herself, the rising artist says that there’s nothing about her that’s relatable, thereby adding a whole new shade to her role.

It indicates that the young pop idol, amidst making music, is facing a major identity crisis. A lot of drugs and alcohol are involved in making their story more complicated. At the end, when the male protagonist asks the pop star if she trusts him, she replies, “Not really”.

Watch The Idol teaser below:

For those unaware, The Idol faced a bit of crisis when director Amy Seimetz and actress Suzanna Son exited from the show citing creative differences in late April. Thereafter, changes were made quickly to get the show back on track. At the time, The Idol was scheduled to be a seven-episode long show, however, HBO hasn’t confirmed the number after undergoing changes.

