'The Inheritance Games' In Works At Amazon, Grainne Godfree To Pen Series

Grainne Godfree, the DC veteran scribe behind "Legends of Tomorrow", is set to write a television series based on the recently released young adult novel "The Inheritance Games". The project, set up at Amazon Studios, hails from Sony Pictures TV and Josh Berman's studio-based Osprey Productions.

According to Deadline, Jennifer Lynn Barnes, the author of the New York Times bestseller, will co-produce the adaptation. The synopsis of the plot reads: “When an eccentric billionaire dies and leaves his fortune to a teenage girl he’s never met, the world – and his relatives – are obsessed with figuring out why.” Godfree, who will also executive produce, has also worked extensively in the DC Entertainment stable, including titles like “The Flash” and “The Tomorrow People” . She currently serves as an executive producer on The CW’s “Legends of Tomorrow”.

  • First Published: September 24, 2020, 9:51 AM IST
