The Irishman to Joker, Key Nominations for 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards

Nominations for the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) awards for film and television were announced in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

The awards will be presented at a ceremony in Los Angeles on Jan. 19. Following is a list of nominees in key categories:

BEST ENSEMBLE CAST IN A MOTION PICTURE

Bombshell

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Once Upon A Time in Hollywood

Parasite

BEST ACTOR

Christian Bale- Ford v Ferrari

Leonardo DiCaprio - Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Adam Driver - Marriage Story

Taron Egerton - Rocketman

Joaquin Phoenix - Joker

BEST ACTRESS

Cynthia Erivo - Harriet

Scarlett Johansson - Marriage Story

Lupita Nyong’o - Us

Charlize Theron - Bombshell

Renee Zellweger - Judy

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Jamie Foxx - Just Mercy

Tom Hanks - A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Al Pacino - The Irishman

Joe Pesci - The Irishman

Brad Pitt - Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Laura Dern - Marriage Story

Scarlett Johansson - Jojo Rabbit

Nicole Kidman - Bombshell

Jennifer Lopez - Hustlers

Margot Robbie - Bombshell

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.