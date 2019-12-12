Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 » Movies
1-min read

The Irishman to Joker, Key Nominations for 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards

Nominations for the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) awards for film and television were announced in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

Reuters

Updated:December 12, 2019, 8:55 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
The Irishman to Joker, Key Nominations for 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards
Nominations for the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) awards for film and television were announced in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

Nominations for the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) awards for film and television were announced in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

The awards will be presented at a ceremony in Los Angeles on Jan. 19. Following is a list of nominees in key categories:

BEST ENSEMBLE CAST IN A MOTION PICTURE

Bombshell

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Once Upon A Time in Hollywood

Parasite

BEST ACTOR

Christian Bale- Ford v Ferrari

Leonardo DiCaprio - Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Adam Driver - Marriage Story

Taron Egerton - Rocketman

Joaquin Phoenix - Joker

BEST ACTRESS

Cynthia Erivo - Harriet

Scarlett Johansson - Marriage Story

Lupita Nyong’o - Us

Charlize Theron - Bombshell

Renee Zellweger - Judy

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Jamie Foxx - Just Mercy

Tom Hanks - A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Al Pacino - The Irishman

Joe Pesci - The Irishman

Brad Pitt - Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Laura Dern - Marriage Story

Scarlett Johansson - Jojo Rabbit

Nicole Kidman - Bombshell

Jennifer Lopez - Hustlers

Margot Robbie - Bombshell

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram