The Irishman to Joker, Key Nominations for 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards
Nominations for the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) awards for film and television were announced in Los Angeles on Wednesday.
The awards will be presented at a ceremony in Los Angeles on Jan. 19. Following is a list of nominees in key categories:
BEST ENSEMBLE CAST IN A MOTION PICTURE
Bombshell
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Once Upon A Time in Hollywood
Parasite
BEST ACTOR
Christian Bale- Ford v Ferrari
Leonardo DiCaprio - Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Adam Driver - Marriage Story
Taron Egerton - Rocketman
Joaquin Phoenix - Joker
BEST ACTRESS
Cynthia Erivo - Harriet
Scarlett Johansson - Marriage Story
Lupita Nyong’o - Us
Charlize Theron - Bombshell
Renee Zellweger - Judy
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Jamie Foxx - Just Mercy
Tom Hanks - A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Al Pacino - The Irishman
Joe Pesci - The Irishman
Brad Pitt - Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Laura Dern - Marriage Story
Scarlett Johansson - Jojo Rabbit
Nicole Kidman - Bombshell
Jennifer Lopez - Hustlers
Margot Robbie - Bombshell
