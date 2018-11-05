'The J Sisters': Priyanka Chopra is Having a Blast With Sophie Turner in Amsterdam

Priyanka Chopra, who is reportedly tying the knot with fiance, singer Nick Jonas next month, is currently having her bachelorette party in Amsterdam, and it looks like she is having a gala time with her girlfriends chilling, dancing, eating and going on boat rides.It seems the trip has also brought Priyanka closer to her would-be sister-in-law Sophie Turner, who has been posting adorable pictures of them from the Quantico star's bachelorette weekend. In fact, the two have also started calling themselves "the J sisters."On Monday, Sophie posted a picture of Priyanka on her Instagram story wearing a bachelorette tiara and a sash. Later in the day, Priyanka shared an adorable video in which she can be seeing giving a piggyback ride to Sophie because her heels were hurting her feet."This is what you have to do for sister-in-laws these days," Chopra quips in the clip. She also captioned the video as "#TheJSisters."After a whirlwind courtship, Nick popped the question to Priyanka in July when he closed down a Tiffany & Co. store to pick out the ring for the actress. The two officially announced their engagement with a traditional ‘roka’ ceremony in India amid friends and family on August 18, 2018.Although Priyanka and Nick have only been engaged for a few months, the pair might be walking down the aisle sooner rather than later. According to several media reports, the couple may tie the knot in a traditional three-day function at a heritage palace in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, on December 2.