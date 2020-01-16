The Jonas Brothers and J Sisters to Unite for Upcoming Video 'What A Man Gotta Do'

The Jonas Brothers are all set to be back with their wives with their upcoming music video titled What A Man Gotta Do, where iconic scenes of the films from the 1980s have been recreated.

In What A Man Gotta Do, the entire Jonas-clan is ready to wow the audience with their magic for the second time. Priyanka Chopra, Sophie Turner and Danielle Jonas had earlier featured in the Jonas Brothers music video, Sucker.

Nick and Priyanka shared a poster of the music video on their Instagram accounts.

In the poster, we see Priyanka in an oversized shirt as she blissfully cuddles with her singer-husband, who dons a pair of Wayfarer shades.

The poster says ‘Sign me up for the full time’! The segment has taken inspiration from Tom Cruise’s hit film Risky Business, where Tom Cruise’s character is dancing around in a loose white shirt.

Nick Jonas also shared the photo along with the caption, “She's Risky and I'm the Business #WhatAManGottaDoVideo”

Earlier, another poster of the music video was shared on the official Instagram page of Jonas Brothers.

The poster inspired from a 1989 classic film, Say Anything presented another Jonas couple, Kevin and Danielle. The photo shows Kevin recreating the John Cusack character as he dons a trench coat holding a stereo above his head. Meanwhile, the pop star’s wife is standing by a window holding a dog in her hands.

‘To know Kevin Jonas is to love him. Danielle Jonas is about to get to know Kevin Jonas', read the poster's tagline.

The Jonas Brothers' What A Man Gotta Do, will release on January 17.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.