The Kapil Sharma Show: After Krushna Abhishek Exits, Srishty Rode Joins Comedy Show

It is no secret that The Kapil Sharma Show is coming back! While fans are eagerly waiting for it, the makers have now released a promo of the show, raising excitement among all. The promo features Kapil Sharma along with his team Kiku Sharda, Chandan Prabhakar, Sumona Chakravarti, and Archana Puran Singh. It also reveals that popular television actress Srishty Rode will also be joining the show this time. Other new faces in the promo are – Gaurav Dubey, Ishtiyak Khan, Sidharth Sagar and Srikant G Maski.

The promo begins with Kapil Sharma waking up from sleep in a hospital. While he recalls everyone, he fails to remember his wife (played by Sumona) Kapil Sharma waking up from sleep in a hospital. While he recalls everyone, he fails to remember his wife (played by Sumona). He then addresses Srishty as Darling and hugs her. However, Archana Puran Singh comes to interrupt asking how does he remember Shrishty if he cannot even remember his wife. To this, Kapil also teases her and asks her not to steal and eat the hospital’s fruits.

Towards the end of the promo, it is revealed that The Kapil Sharma Show will premiere on September 10 at 9:30 pm.

Several social media users took to the comment section of the promo and welcomed new faces. Others also asked about Krushna Abhishek’s absence. “Super exicited Kapil, Kiku, sidharth and Gaurav wat a combo😍🔥… can’t wait,” one of the fans wrote. Another comment read, “Krishna nhi hai show mein?”

Just a few days back, it was reported that Krushna Abhishek will not be a part of The Kapil Sharma Show this time. Confirming the same, Krushna said, “Not doing it. Agreement issues.” Later, E-Times reported that Krushna decided to quit the show because of salary issues. “The makers and Krushna tried their best to work things out. One of the major concerns was the fee. Eventually, monetary differences prompted him to leave TKSS. However, we are hoping that the differences get resolved in due course of time and Krushna returns to the show. We are not ruling out the possibility yet,” a source cited by the entertainment portal claimed.

