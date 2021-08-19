The Kapil Sharma Show: After Sumona Chakravarti, Rochelle Rao Aka Lottery Confirms Her Return

Former Bigg Boss contestant Rochelle Rao is set to make her comeback on The Kapil Sharma Show, which is returning on the television screens on August 21. Rochelle played the role of Lottery in The Kapil Sharma Show. She played Kiku Sharda aka Bumper’s sister. Lottery was Dr. Mashoor Gulati’s (Sunil Grover) assistant. Rochelle was part of TKSS season 2 and was loved for her role. She played a nurse who doesn’t speak Hindi fluently.

“Yes, I am returning to comedy which is a space I love," Rochelle told Etimes. “Making people laugh isn’t easy but I love it and the show feels like I’m returning to family. I also feel that getting a chance to put a smile onto people’s faces during these unsure times is something I am definitely looking forward to because eventually happy moments and a good laugh is what we all need right now."

After the announcement that ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ is returning, fans have been waiting with bated breath for the new season of the popular comedy talk show. And the first celebrity who will grace the show as a guest in the new season of ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ is none other than Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar.

Akshay will be seen promoting his upcoming film ‘Bellbottom’ which releases in cinemas on August 19. The makers recently launched the first promo of The Kapil Sharma Show and it saw the presence of Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Bharti Singh, Chandan Prabhakar, Sudesh Lehri and Archana Puran Singh. Sumona Chakravarti will also be returing to the show.

