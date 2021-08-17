The Kapil Sharma Show: Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn Pull Comedian's Leg in Latest Promos

The Kapil Sharma Show is all set to premiere its latest season after a hiatus of six months. The popular comedy and talk show went off air on January 31 this year, right before Kapil had his second child with wife Ginny Chatarth. The Covid-19 pandemic was also another reason why the show went on a hiatus. The first guests of the latest season are Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn, who will promote their films Bell Bottom and Bhuj: The Pride of India, respectively.

Akshay Kumar will appear on the first episode of the show, which will air on August 21. Vaani Kapoor, Huma Qureshi and Jackky Bhagnani will also be a part of the episode. On the other hand, on August 22, the episode featuring Ajay Devgn, Nora Fatehi, Ammy Virk and Sharad Kelkar will air.

In a promo video, Kapil can be seen asking Akshay about running road-rollers and rockets. Akshay then jokingly says that he has been running his show for several years now. On the other hand, Akshay also pokes fun at the fact that Kapil had his second child immediately after the show went off-air.

On the other hand, Ajay can be seen poking fun at Kapil’s flirtatious behaviour with his female guests. He could be seen pushing Kapil while the comedian tries to flirt with Nora Fatehi. He also made fun of Kapil’s Twitter habits.

Meanwhile, The Kapil Sharma Show will also star Archana Puran Singh, Bharti Singh, Krushna Abhishek, Sudesh Lahiri, Kiku Sharda and Chandan Prabhakar. Sumona Chakravarti was initially reported to have left the show. But, she recently confirmed her return with an Instagram Story. However, it is still unclear if she will be a regular part of the show.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here