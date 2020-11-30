'The Kapil Sharma Show' Band Member Gave Kapil Sharma His First Break in Singing and Hosting

The Kapil Sharma Show saw film industry veterans Satish Kaushik and Anupam Kher take the stage for the promotions of the their upcoming ventures. While Anupam shared his latest book on Covid-19 , Satish talked about his upcoming directorial Kaagaz, featuring Pankaj Tripathi in the lead role. Pankaj also joined Satish and Anupam for a brief period on the stage towards the end of the runtime of the episode.

As the show format goes, Kapil shared some anecdotes from his personal and professional journey. The comedian shared that band member Dinesh, who plays guitar with the live band on the show, gave him his first break in singing live on stage and hosting at an event in their hometown more than two decades ago. Kapil also cherished his long-lasting friendship with Dinesh as he recalled the moment.

Kapil shared that once he was called by Dinesh for back up vocals for another singer, who was set to perform at an event. However, both the main singer and the event host were late due to some reason and the attendees had to be entertained in some way. Then Dinesh asked Kapil to sing as lead and even host the night, which was his first attempt at both.

Kapil also said that the night turned out to be disaster as he kept forgetting the lyrics of the songs and an attendee even asked Dinesh about the main singer's whereabouts during the performance. The entire incident has the celebrity guest panel in splits, including special judge Archana Puran Singh.

The next weekend episodes of The Kapil Sharma Show will see Neha Kakkar and Rohan Preet Singh and Nawazuddin Siddiqui as guests.