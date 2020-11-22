The Kapil Sharma Show: Bharti Singh Jokes She's 'Kept' Haarsh Limbachiyaa as Husband

The Kapil Sharma Show welcomed Indian Idol judges Vishal Dadlani and Himesh Reshammiya, alongside host Aditya Narayan, on the Saturday episode, which aired from 9:30 pm onwards on Sony TV. While the jokes were plenty and the guests enjoyed good times with the chat show performers, Bharti Singh's jibe at husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa did not go unnoticed.

During her set, Bharti jokingly says that she's 'kept Haarsh as her husband'. The jest may have been in the context of Haarsh's growing fame after the two tied the knot in 2017. While Haarsh prominently worked behind the camera, as a script writer, prior to tying the knot with Bharti, he has now ventured into hosting with his wife on reality shows, the couple's latest show as hosts being India's Best Dancer. Haarsh also appeared recently on the Weekend Ka Vaar episode with Salman Khan on Bigg Boss 14.

Bharti also shared that Haarsh also makes jokes on her weight and said that he claims on other shows about 'keeping her as a bear'. Show host Kapil, Vishal, Aditya, Himesh and Archana Puran Singh could not help but laugh on Bharti's jibe at Haarsh, which was clearly in jest.

Meanwhile, both Haarsh and Bharti have been nabbed by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in an ongoing drugs probe after the couple's residence was raided on Saturday. The NCB zeroed in on the couple after a couple of drug peddlers, arrested in an ongoing action late on Friday, revealed the names of Bharti and Harsh, informed NCB Zonal head Sameer Wankhede.

Both Bharti and Harsh shall be produced before a Special NDPS Court later Sunday afternoon.

