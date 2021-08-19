The Kapil Sharma Show: Bharti Singh Teases Akshay Kumar, Asks if He is Producer Instead of Salman Khan

The popular comedy show The Kapil Sharma Show is coming back with its latest season after a long hiatus. The show went off air on January 31 this year, right before Kapil had his second child with wife Ginny Chatarth. The Covid-19 pandemic was also another reason why the show went on a hiatus. Now, the first episode of the show will air on August 21 and the first guest will be superstar Akshay Kumar.

Akshay will be coming to the show as a guest, along with Vaani Kapoor, Huma Qureshi and Jackky Bhagnani to promote Bell Bottom. In the latest promotional videos released on the show, comedian Bharti Singh can be seen taking a dig at Akshay’s frequent visits to the show. In the video, Bharti joked, “The show has started and Akshay paji is here. I have a doubt. Is this Salman Khan’s production or Akshay Kumar’s? Only the owner comes around so often to check if the work is going well.”

For context, Akshay, who has multiple releases per year, frequently visits the show to promote his films. The actor’s frequent visits is a running joke on the show. Meanwhile Bollywood actor Salman Khan is the producer of the comedy show. However, in comparison to Akshay, Salman has only appeared on the show a handful of times.

In a previous promo, Akshay also pulled Kapil’s leg, saying that he runs his show. Akshay said that he wants to come to The Kapil Sharma Show many times to make fun of him. Kapil then says he will tolerate a few insults for a big cheque.

Meanwhile, The Kapil Sharma Show will also star Archana Puran Singh, Krushna Abhishek, Sudesh Lahiri, Kiku Sharda, Sumona Chakravarti and Chandan Prabhakar. Rochelle Rao will also guest star on the show.

