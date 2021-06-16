The Kapil Sharma Show Cast Reunite for Meeting Ahead of New Season

The Kapil Sharma Show is all set to return with old cast and new. Recently, Krushna Abhishek had shared on social media that he cannot wait to resume shooting of the upcoming season and now it has finally begun pre-production.

This time too, Krushna announced the return of the cast for the new season of the show. He posted a picture with Bharti Singh and Kiku Sharda. The trio had their first meeting with the creative team and looked excited about their comeback after the show went off air in February. Krushna wrote, “Gonna be back soon our first creative meeting so excited. New stuff coming soon. @tkssaudience @banijaygroup @bharti.laughterqueen @kikusharda,” reported a website.

The show stars Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Bharti Singh, Sumona Chakravarti, Chandan Prabhakar and Archana Puran Singh with main host Kapil Sharma. More actors and writers are expected to feature in the upcoming season.

Kapil announced in March earlier this year that he plans to add new people to the creative team. Kapil had shared, “I am excited and happy to welcome new talent - actors and writers on The Kapil Sharma Show. Looking forward to meeting like-minded and talented individuals who have the right passion towards entertainment."

The show will be co-produced by Salman Khan Television (SKTV) and Banijay Asia.

