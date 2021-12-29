The Kapil Sharma Show Cast Takes 1 Week Break Due to Omicron Threat?

The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most popular TV shows that is on air right now. The celebrity chat show saw Sara Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar come to promote their film Atrangi Re with director and producer Aanand L Rai in the last weekend. Now, the episodes featuring Jersey cast Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur, RRR team Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt and SS Rajamouli and Dance Meri Rani team Guru Randhawa and Nora Fatehi will be telecast in the coming weekends.

However, it has come to light that in the view of rising Covid cases and the Omicron variant threat in India, the cast of The Kapil Sharma Show will be taking a break of one week. As per Aaj Tak report, the last shoot before the break happened on the night of Dec 28. Cases are rising in Delhi and Maharashtra, along with many other states. Dubbed to be a more infectious variant version than even Delta (albeit with a reported milder illness) the mutant has spurred an increase in cases across the Europe and US.

Meanwhile, there is also a night curfew in effect in Maharashtra. Archana Puran Singh, the special judge on the show said, “I don’t know if the curfew is in effect or not because I see people crowding on the street."

Archana further said that people had started to mingle with each other on set once again after the Covid rise subsided but they are maintaining social distancing and strict protocols on set, including double masking and PPE kits, since the past one week in the light of looming Omicron threat.

