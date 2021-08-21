The Kapil Sharma Show: Dharmendra Shares Moment of ‘Jovial Togetherness’ with Shatrughan Sinha

The Kapil Sharma Show is finally returning to television this weekend. The first two episodes will be graced by the team of the upcoming films, Bhuj: The Pride of India and Bell Bottom. It will be followed by an epic episode which will host yesteryear superstars Dharmendra and Shatrughan Sinha as guests. Some behind-the-scenes footage from the shooting of the episode was shared by the show host Kapil Sharma on his Instagram Stories. On Tuesday, he posted a few snippets from the sets and wrote, “Pack up.”

Now, Dharmendra has shared one of his favourite photos taken during the shooting of the episode. It shows the actor posing with Shatrughan and Kapil for an epic frame. Sharing the picture on Twitter, he wrote: “Good Morning Friends Shatru and Kapil, they both are very dear to me. A funfair of lovely memories, a jovial togetherness at Kapil Show".

Good Morning Friends 🌼 Shatru and Kapil, they both are very dear to me 💕💕💕💕💕 A funfair of lovely memories ….A jovial togetherness at Kapil Show 💝 pic.twitter.com/XvA4Z633qH— Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) August 20, 2021

Kapil who happens to be a die-hard fan of Dharmendra shared a photo with the actor on Instagram. The picture shows the veteran actor smiling as he places his hand on the comedian’s face with affection. Kapil captioned the post, “One of my favorite pictures with my all time favorite. Love you paji.” Ranveer Singh reacted to the photo and commented, “Legend!”.

A source close told indianexpress.com that the TKSS team had a great time working with the senior actors. The teammates also dressed up as Dharmendra and Shatrughan Sinha’s iconic characters.

The Kapil Sharma Show will air from August 21 on weekends at 9:30 pm on Sony TV. Archana Puran Singh, Chandan Prabhakar, Krushna Abhishek, Sumona Chakravarti, Kiku Sharda, Bharti Singh, Sudesh Lehri and Gaurav Gera will all be making the audiences laugh while playing quirky characters. Kapil will next welcome cricket legends, Virender Sehwag and Mohammed Kaif as guests.

