The Kapil Sharma Show: Dharmendra, Shatrughan Sinha Remember Dilip Kumar, Reminisce Their Friendship

The latest episode of The Kapil Sharma Show was graced by two prominent and veteran actors of Bollywood - Dharmendra and Shatrughan Sinha. The episode saw a lot of callbacks to old Bollywood films as the actors reminisced their age-old friendship. The duo took a trip down memory lane when host Kapil Sharma showed them throwback pictures, jokingly teased each other and talked about how their love and respect for each other is still intact.

One of the throwback pictures featured late actor Mehmood with Dharmendra whereas Kapil showed a picture of Shatrughan trying to drive a rickshaw for his film Billoo Baadshah. Things got a bit emotional when the host displayed a picture of Dharmendra with the late actor Dilip Kumar. The former recalled how the latter’s films inspired him to be an actor. He shared the first film he watched of the legendary actor was Shaheed, when he was in the 9th standard. “After seeing him I said ‘Itna pyaara insaan hai, I should get this love’.” He also recited a poem for Dilip Kumar. “Naukri karta, cycle pe aata jata. Filmy posters me apni jhalak dekhta. Raaton ke jaagta, anhone khwaab dekhta. Subah uthkar aaine se puchta, mai Dilip Kumar ban sakta hu kya."

The episode also saw the actors playfully pulling each others’ legs. They were also in all praises of each other. Calling Dharmendra ‘Ishq ka Badshah’, Shatrughan said that, “He has always remained a one woman man at a time." Dharmendra replied to the compliment by saying, “Bahut shararati ho gaya (You’ve become very naughty).”

The episode was also special for Archana Puran Singh as she got to fulfil her wish of dancing with Dharmendra. Later, Shatrughan was asked to recreate some of the popular dialogues of present time Bollywood films including Nawazuddin’s dialogue from Gangs of Wasseypur and Ranveer Singh’s dialogue from Baajirao Mastani. The actor added his twist to both the dialogues. “Cheete Ki chaal, Baaz ki nazar, Bajirao ki talvaar aur Dharmendra ke pyaar par sandeh nahi karte," he said.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here