The Kapil Sharma Show Fame Sugandha Mishra's Latest Reel is Hilarious and Fans Love it

Actress-comedian Sugandha Mishra has shared a funny reel wherein it’s difficult to recognise her. In the fun reel, she has tried to tell in a humorous way how the face changes with and without filters. Sharing the clip the actress used hashtags like the remix, lyrics, lol, omg, trending, funny, comedy, and many more. Seeing the video, people reacted with laughing emojis and it garnered 101k views on Instagram.

Sugandha is very active on social media and constantly shares new photos and fun reels. She often makes reels with her husband Sanket Bhosale.

On the work front, Sugandha started her career as a radio jockey and worked with Big FM India. After that, she started her music career and sang many jingles, bhajans, and songs in many documentaries, plays, and short films. She made her first appearance on TV in the year 2008 with the famous TV reality show The Great Indian Laughter Challenge as a participant and became one of the finalists in the show.

In 2010, she also appeared in the popular singing show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Singing Superstar and became the third runner-up in the show. Later, she appeared in various TV shows like Don’t Worry Chachu, Baal Veer, Comedy Nights With Kapil, Dance Plus Season 4, Dance Plus 5, Zee Comedy Show, and many more. But she got her breakthrough after appearing in the hugely popular comedy show The Kapil Sharma Show as Teacher Vidyavati.

Meanwhile, the new season of The Kapil Sharma Show is all set to come to the audience on September 10. The team has released the new promo of the show but Sugandha wasn’t seen in it. So the audience is wondering whether or not she will return to the show.

She made her acting debut on the big screen with the film Heropanti in 2014 in a supporting role.

