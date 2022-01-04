The Kapil Sharma Show Fame Sumona Chakravarti Tests Covid Positive, Currently in Home Quarantine

The latest celebrity to test positive for Covid-19 is actress Sumona Chakravarti, popularly known for her stint in The Kapil Sharma Show. On Tuesday, she took to social media to inform her fans of this development and asked people who have come in contact with her to get themselves tested. She is currently in home quarantine. Her post read, “I have tested positive for COVID with moderate symptoms. Quarantined at home. Would request anyone who has come in contact with me in the last week to please get yourself tested. Thank you."

Earlier in the day, popular television actress Drashti Dhami took to Instagram to inform that she has tested positive for covid. The Madhubala actress shared a photo on the social media platform featuring Lillies and chocolate kept on a table. She wrote, “Just some good things to keep me company as I fight the 3rd wave! Luckily, I can smell those lilies and enjoy that Twix Counting on these blessings! Now accepting love and good food ❤️P.S Also not so subtle plug of a good show on streamers! Empire still on @disneyplushotstar #3rdwave#covid#homequarantine#staysafe#staymasked."

A lot of celebrities have contracted the virus in the last couple of days including Delnaaz Irani, producer Ekta Kapoor, actor John Abraham and wife Priya Runchal, actor Prem Chopra and wife Uma Chopra.

While Kareena Kapoor Khan has recently recovered, stars like Mrunal Thakur, Nora Fatehi, Shanaya Kapoor, Nakuul Mehta and others are currently recovering from Covid-19. Arjun Kapoor, his sister Anshula and cousin Rhea Kapoor, and her husband Karan Boolani also tested positive for the novel coronavirus recently.

