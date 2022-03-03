The Kapil Sharma Show Fame Sumona Chakravarti's Breathtaking Vacay Pics from Himachal Pradesh

After attending Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur’s wedding, TV actress Sumona Chakravarti is vacationing in Himachal Pradesh and her breathtaking pictures will make you green with envy. Sumona dropped a series of pictures from her holiday where she can be seen enjoying herself amidst beautiful snowcapped mountains and a lush view of nature. Giving us all serious holiday goals, Sumona also indulged in hiking, safari, and watching magnificent sunset in the mountains.

Sumona shared two sets of pictures on her official Instagram account, which has more than 1.1 million followers. While posting the first series of pictures she wrote: “Pahado se badhta pyaar| Part 1, Beautiful Palampur and Bir”. It can be seen in the pictures that Sumona is enjoying her time while being in the lap of nature. In the first picture, she can be seen standing in the middle of a long trail off-road. Dressed casually, Sumona is wearing a pink turtle neck with a beige bomber jacket, blue denim and paired all of this with black boots. She also shared pictures of food, a bonfire and a photo of herself playing jenga.

Advertisement

While sharing the second series of pictures, Sumona wrote, “Pahado se badhta pyaar| Part 2, Mashobra you took my breath away! Mountains. Snow. Hikes and Sunset in the forest. Cedar and Deodar N the miraculous appearance of a Rainbow. Thank you, Universe for letting me witness and experience this beauty!” The second set of pictures was worth the wait, as the mesmerising view in the picture can’t be missed. It can be seen in the photo that Sumona couldn’t resist taking a dip in the pool despite the temperature being less than 10 degrees. Sumona looked very stylish in a blue monokini. In the second set of pictures, the actress shared a handful of pictures of nature, the property where she was staying, and the sunset. She was also seen enjoying her trekking in the snow, amidst cedars and deodars. Take a look at those pictures here:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sumona is currently seen in The Kapil Sharma Show as Bhuri. Apart from this, the actress is very active on her social media and very often treats her fans to glimpses of her personal life.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.