The Kapil Sharma Show Fame Upasana Singh Sues Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu; Here's Why

Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu has landed in legal trouble. The Kapil Sharma Show fame Upasana Singh has moved court against Sandhu accusing her of not honouring an agreement. As per Upasana, Harnaaz was supposed to give 25 days for the promotion of her Punjabi movie titled ‘Bai Ji Kuttange’ but she has not been replying to her messages or emails. She also claimed that the film was initially postponed because Harnaaz could not promote it and now that it is releasing on August 19, the Miss Universe is again unavailable.

“She was a beginner for us but she then became Miss Universe. As per the contract, Harnaaz was supposed to give 25 days for the promotion of the movie. All actors and actresses are supposed to promote movies. Even big stars follow this. We have all this in our contract. I sent multiple messages to Harnaaz asking her for dates. We were supposed to release the film on May 27. She did not reply to any or our emails, message, or phone call. Now the film is releasing on August 19. We have been trying to contact Harnaaz. I told her to give me 5 days instead of 25 for the film’s promotion. But she refused for the same,” Upasana Singh said in Punjabi while interacting with the media personnel outside the court.

“I gave her a chance when she wasn’t the Miss Universe but a struggler. I had put all my hard-earned money into this film. This is not a small movie,” she added.

The Kapil Sharma Show fame has filed a civil suit in the Chandigarh district court seeking damages for the alleged breach of contract by Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu.

Before winning the Miss Universe 2021 crown, Harnaaz Sandhu was rather living with Upasana at her home for some time. Upasana revealed the same in December last year, when she told a media outlet, “Harnaaz called me after winning the crown and shouted that she fulfilled her promise. I could feel her happiness on the phone. I got really emotional talking to Harnaaz and couldn’t stop crying. It was as if my child had done something. Whenever Harnaaz comes to Mumbai, she stays with me. When her training started after Miss India, she stayed with us for 5 days.”

For the unversed, Harnaaz Sandhu had created history by winning the title of Miss Universe 2021. Prior to her, Lara Dutta had won the title in 2000 while Sushmita Sen had won the same crown in 1994.

