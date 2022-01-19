The Kapil Sharma Show: From Bharti Singh to Sumona Chakravarti, Fees of the Starcast

The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most popular comedy shows in India. The show, which is enjoying its third season on Indian television, has brought together some of the funniest comedians of the industry under one roof. The show was first called Comedy Nights With Kapil but was rechristened when it switched to Sony TV from Colors TV. Kapil Sharma, who is the host of the show, makes sure to leave the audience in splits with his impromptu and witty comments. Several celebrities use his platform to promote their projects as the show reaches almost every household in India.

The comedy-talk show has introduced various comical characters, which will be remembered forever. Some popular characters are Dr Mashoor Gulati, Gutthi, Bhoori, Chandu, Titli Yadav, Sapna and Palak. These roles were essayed by various cast members, including Sunil Grover, Kiku Sharda and Chandan Prabhakar. Despite the controversies, and clashes among the cast members, the show continues its successful journey.

Success never comes without hard work, and the cast member has always given their 100 per cent. Hence, they charge a hefty amount for each episode of the show. Take a look at how much the cast earns:

Kapil Sharma

According to an ABP news report, the host of the show, Kapil Sharma charges a whooping sum of Rs 50 lakh per episode.

Kiku Sharda

Kiku Sharda has been part of the show for three seasons now and has played characters like Palak, Lachha, and in the ongoing season, he is portraying Damodar Jeth Malani. Kiku reportedly charges around Rs 5 to 7 lakh per episode.

Bharti Singh

Besides The Kapil Sharma Show, Bharti Singh has been part of other shows as well. For the comedy show, she reportedly charges Rs 10-12 lakh per episode.

Krushna Abhishek

Krushna leaves no stones unturned to entertain the guests on the show. The actor-comedian gets Rs 10-12 lakh per episode, as per the report.

Chandan Prabhakar

Chandan is one of the oldest cast members of TKSS and has been a part of the show for all three seasons now. He reportedly draws around Rs 7 lakh per episode.

Archana Puran Singh

Archana Puran Singh takes home Rs 10 lakh per episode, the report stated.

Sumona Chakravarti

Sumona is also one of the oldest members of the TKSS star cast. However, the actor took a break from the show for a while. But in the ongoing third season, Sumona is receiving around Rs 7 lakh per episode, the report stated.

