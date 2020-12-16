The Kapil Sharma Show: Ganesh Acharya Opens up About Losing 98 kg

Choreographer Ganesh Acharya recently visited The Kapil Sharma Show, joined by Terence Lewis and Geeta Kapur. During his appearance on the show, the actor and director spoke about his weight loss journey revealing that he has lost 98 kgs.

The talk show host, Kapil Sharma asked Ganesh how many kg he lost, to which the choreographer modestly replied, “98 kgs.” The comedian jokes and comments, “Chote chote shehro me 46-46 kilo ke aadmi hotey hai. Do aadmi gayab kar diye apne (In small towns, you’d find men who weigh 46 kgs. You managed to make two men disappear after losing so much weight).” The exchange between Kapil and Ganesh left Geeta and Terence in splits.

Once weighing 200 kgs, Ganesh indulged in rigorous workout sessions in the last several months. The social media handles of the ace choreographer are proof that to go from obese to fit, he has been strict about his workout routine.

Kapil also flirted with Geeta on the show and tells her how he finds her gorgeous. When Terence quips if they should leave given their fun banter, Kapil shows them the way. Krushna Abhishek and Chandan Prabhakar, who are part of the show, entertained the audiences with their hilarious acts. Take a look at the promo video:

In 2018, Ganesh was honoured with the National Award for Best Choreographer for Toilet Ek Prem Katha’s song Gori Tu Lath Mar. Ganesh is all set to star in a film, titled Dehati Disco. He plays the lead role in the film and his character is much more serious compared to other comic roles he has done so far. Ganesh has been on-board as a dance master on new projects such as Bell Bottom, Laxmii, Coolie No. 1 and Toofan.