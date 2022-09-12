The Kapil Sharma Show: Gaurav Dubey Feels ‘Lucky’ to Play Kapil Sharma’s Mother-In-Law

Kapil Sharma is all set to be back with a new season of The Kapil Sharma Show. This season, while the audience will miss some of their favourites, there will be new ones to entertain them as well. One of the new members to Kapil Sharma this season is Gaurav Dubey, who would play the character of the mother-in-law Roopmati.

This season, TKSS will have a new theme where Kapil has lost his memory and new cannot recognise his wife Bindu (Sumona Chakravarti). To bring his memory back, his father-in-law, Sunder Das, mother-in-law, Roopmati (Gaurav Dubey) and brother-in-law, Goli (Satinder Soni) have moved into his house.

Talking about it, Gaurav Dubey told ETimes, “I feel lucky to be a part of the show. I have been enjoying myself a lot, especially because I am experiencing the company of some great people, whether it be Kapil sir or even the whole creative team. I feel proud that I got the chance to be in the show. I have a feeling that I will learn a lot from my stint in the show. I am playing the character of Roopa, Kapil sir’s mother-in-law and I have a very distinct UP-Bihar accent although my personality is very calm.”

He added that it was his mom’s dream to see him work with Kapil Sharma. He said, “It was my mother’s dream for me to be a part of ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ and today I am here. Kapil sir is amazing, he teaches me like a Guru and treats me and all other artists with loads of love. Archana (Puran Singh) ma’am, of course, is very lovable, I am very happy and feel privileged that I am sharing the stage with such greats of the TV industry like Kapil sir, Kiku sir, and Sumona ma’am. I am feeling very lucky.”



