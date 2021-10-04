The Kapil Sharma Show: Geeta Kapoor, Terence Lewis Imitate Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora, Geeta Kapoor and Terence Lewis - of the dance reality show, India’s Best Dancer, - appeared as guests on The Kapil Sharma Show on October 4, Sunday. They were there to promote the upcoming season of India’s Best Dancer and had a fun-filled evening with the host Kapil Sharma and his team of comedians.

During the episode, it was not just Kapil and his team who cracked jokes but also Malaika poked fun at the host. Malaika asked Kapil, “Our show is the seasonal kind. We shoot and take a break. Your’s is a daily show. You shoot all year. So when do you find time for all this?” Geeta jumped to explain that by ‘all this’ she meant, making babies. “Haan chota chota (Yes, the tiny ones),” Malaika added. Kapil, in his trademark humour, replied, saying that the The Kapil Sharma Show comes from 9:30 to 11. He then added that “and when the channel telecasts CID…" Leaving everyone in splits even before finishing his sentence.

On the show, Kapil also teased Terence and asked if he was happy when Nora Fatehi temporarily stepped in as a replacement for Malaika (India’s Best Dancer 1). Geeta replied on his behalf and said that the contestants were happiest about the development. “Dhyaan hi nahi tha na, toh nooks kaun nikaalega (His concentration was elsewhere, so he would not nitpick at their performances),” she said.

Later in the episode, Kapil asked Malaika why she did not bring her pet dog, Casper, referring to the viral paparazzi videos of them together. Following which, Geeta and Terence imitated how Malaika poses for the photographers. Leaving the actress embarrassed.

