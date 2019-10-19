The Kapil Sharma Show: Govinda Changed His Name Six Times Before Settling Down On One

In a recent episode of The Kapil Sharma Show, Govinda made an appearance with wife Sunita and daughter Tina, to promote the latter's latest single 'Milo Na Tum.' The family revealed various insights, and among it was Govinda having changed his names 6 times before entering the industry and settling down with one.

He said, "Yes, I changed my name almost six times before settling down on one. My earlier names were Govind Raj, Raj Govind, Arun Govind and then I finally stuck to Govinda."

While he stared out as an action and dancer in the 1980’s, he reinvented his image of a comedy hero in 90’s and is known to dominate the screen with his presence, performance and comic timing to gain critical and commercial success. Post 2000’s he had a slump in his career growth and while he made a comeback during the period 2006-2009 with hit comedies like Bhagam Bhag (2006), Partner (2007), and Life Partner (2009), his graph hasn’t picked up much post the break.

The actor also revealed how he had learnt acting from late guru Roshan Taneja (who learnt dance from Saroj Khan) and action from Ramji, and “ Not one of them ever took a penny from me.”

Govinda’ daughter Tina called her dad a sleeping beauty since, "Dad (Govinda) can sleep anywhere anytime. She further revealed that the actor takes more time to ready. Also, he keeps himself up to date since he is conscious of his looks.

On his both Govinda and his wife Sunita defended the actor. While Govinda said his work hasn't let him sleep for the past 25 years now, wife Sunita agreed and shared that while she heads to bed at 10 pm, Govinda goes to bed late at around 2 am. He even wakes up as early as 4 in the morning.

