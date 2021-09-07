The Kapil Sharma Show: Govinda to Perform on Hit Songs, Family to Make an Appearance

The new season of the Kapil Sharma show has received a lot of love for the audience because of the interesting guests who have appeared on the show. From Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn to Neetu Kapoor, the guests on the show have been sharing hilarious anecdotes about their lives. Now, on the upcoming episodes of the show, Bollywood star Govinda and his family, including wife Sunita and daughter Tina will appear as special guests. Not only that, the actor is set to perform on some of his hit songs.

Apart from that the actor will be joined by Kapil Sharma and his team of comedians who will entertain fans. Sunita and Tina Ahuja will also be seen sharing anecdotes from their life on the show. Apart from that, his son Yashverdhan will also reportedly make a big entry on the show. However, the details have been kept under wraps.

Take a look at pictures of Govinda and family from The Kapil Sharma Show:

Meanwhile, Govinda’s nephew and TKSS cast member Krushna Abhishek revealed in a recent interview that he will not be a part of the show. He told ETimes, “Since the past 15 days, I have been shuttling between Raipur and Mumbai to shoot for my film and Kapil’s show. I would always go that extra mile to adjust my dates for the show. However, when I learnt that they would be appearing as celebrity guests in the upcoming episode, I didn’t want to be a part of it, so I didn’t try to adjust my dates. I believe both parties don’t wish to share a stage.”

Meanwhile, The Kapil Sharma Show also stars Archana Puran Singh, Sudesh Lahiri, Kiku Sharda, Sumona Chakravarti and Chandan Prabhakar. Rochelle Rao is a recurring cast on the show.

