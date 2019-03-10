LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

The Kapil Sharma Show Hosted 1983 World Cup Winning Team and Twitter Calls it Historic

Kapil Sharma hosted the 1983 world cup winning team on his popular chat show, The Kapil Sharma Show.

News18.com

Updated:March 10, 2019, 2:56 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
The Kapil Sharma Show Hosted 1983 World Cup Winning Team and Twitter Calls it Historic
Kapil Sharma hosted the 1983 world cup winning team on his popular chat show, The Kapil Sharma Show.
Loading...
On Saturday, actor comedian Kapil Sharma hosted the 1983 world cup winning team on his popular chat show, The Kapil Sharma Show. While then Indian cricket team captain Kapil Dev was welcomed by Kapil on the show, Harbhajan Singh took the place of Archana Puran Sungh and Navjot Singh Sidhu.

Other team members, Mohinder Ambarnath, Sreekanth, Dilip Vengsarkar, Yashpal Sharma, Sandeep Patil, Kirti Azad, Roger Binny, Madanlal, Balwinder Sandhu and Sunil Valson among others also joined the show as guests. Sunil Gavaskar also joined the team through video.

On the show, Kapil took the team on a nostalgia trip by displaying pictures from the iconic match. The episode was a fun ride for the cricket fans as the team went on to narrates trivias and incidents from 1983 when the team was formed and together they went on to win the title of World Cup.

While one of the fans called the episode as the best one yet, another wrote, "historical episode of THE KAPIL SHARMA SHOW. 1983 all cricketer guests for the episode." (sic)






















Follow @news18movies for more



Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram