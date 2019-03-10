The Kapil Sharma Show Hosted 1983 World Cup Winning Team and Twitter Calls it Historic
Kapil Sharma hosted the 1983 world cup winning team on his popular chat show, The Kapil Sharma Show.
Other team members, Mohinder Ambarnath, Sreekanth, Dilip Vengsarkar, Yashpal Sharma, Sandeep Patil, Kirti Azad, Roger Binny, Madanlal, Balwinder Sandhu and Sunil Valson among others also joined the show as guests. Sunil Gavaskar also joined the team through video.
On the show, Kapil took the team on a nostalgia trip by displaying pictures from the iconic match. The episode was a fun ride for the cricket fans as the team went on to narrates trivias and incidents from 1983 when the team was formed and together they went on to win the title of World Cup.
While one of the fans called the episode as the best one yet, another wrote, "historical episode of THE KAPIL SHARMA SHOW. 1983 all cricketer guests for the episode." (sic)
#sonytv #sonytvofficial historical episode of THE KAPIL SHARMA SHOW.— @itsRohit (@ItsRohitPunekar) March 10, 2019
1983 all cricketer guestess for the episode. https://t.co/cPAbQyMsOs
@WhoSunilGrover we miss you a lot in Kapil Sharma Show...— Rohit S (@Rohitsakthi7782) March 9, 2019
Watching 'Kapil Sharma Show'— #Vinay🏏 (@CRICKETDUDE_) March 9, 2019
"83" Worldcup Gang
Maja aa raha best Episode 😂😂😂😂@KapilSharmaK9 #Kapilsharmashow
Watched todays Kapil Sharma Show a great show organised by @KapilSharmaK9 @SKFilmsOfficial got all the memories refreshed feeling so proud.#1983worldcup— Harshit Jain (@Harshit09059857) March 9, 2019
Last Night saw the Historical Episode of The Kapil Sharma Show.#TheKapilSharmShow #83WorldCupOnTKSS @KapilSharmaK9 @Govindadass3 @Sureshdewgn— Govinda Das (@Govindadass3) March 10, 2019
Interesting to watch Kapil dev team champions of 1983 at Kapil Sharma show.— Krishan (@Krishan32457660) March 10, 2019
It's being great to see the legends of 83wc in Kapil Sharma show!!!a special moment for those 11 who have not spend their time together my after that Victory..— Amit Ananda Sahu (@Amit_Ananda49) March 10, 2019
But this show takes away some forward steps to arrange it ....like to have a farewell manner 😘😘😘😘
