The Kapil Sharma Show Hosts Raju Srivastava Tribute Episode With Sunil Pal, Ahsaan Qureshi, More; Watch

Kapil Sharma is paying a special tribute to Raju Srivastava with the late comedian’s close friends via The Kapil Sharma Show. The comedian-host revealed that he has put together a special episode with Sunil Pal, Ahsaan Qureshi, Archana Puran Singh, and Vijay Ishwarlal Pawar, among others, appearing in it. A promo of the same was dropped by Kapil on Tuesday.

“Raju Bhai ka jab bhi naam aata hai, humesha chehre pe muskurahat aa jati hai. Wo bhi yehi chahte honge so aaj hum haste haste unko tribute denge (Whenever we take Raju bhai’s name, a smile crosses our face. He would also want that only so let’s pay him a tribute with a smile on our face),” Kapil said.

The promo revealed that comedian friends of Raju take turns to crack up the audience in the room. The episode could also have the special guests sharing their fondest memories with Raju. Sharing the video, Kapil wrote, “A tribute to our beloved #rajusrivastava bhai ❤️🙏 this weekend only on @sonytvofficial @banijayasia @team.kapilsharma #thekapilsharmashow #tkss #comedy.”

Comedian and actor Jayvijay Sachan also shared a BTS picture from the sets. “All renowned comedians came together under one roof to pay a tribute to Late #RajuShrivastava ji. Catch us all on The Kapil Sharma Show on coming Saturday-Sunday,” he captioned the picture. The photo featured Kapil Sharma, Sunil Pal, Ahsaan Qureshi, Archana Puran Singh, Vijay Ishwarlal Pawar and others.

All renowned comedians came together under one roof to pay a tribute to Late #RajuShrivastava ji. Catch us all on The Kapil Sharma Show on coming Saturday-Sunday. #TheKapilSharmaShow #Tribute pic.twitter.com/PccXFLCX5j — Jayvijay Sachan (@JayvijaySachan) October 3, 2022

Srivastav passed away on September 21 at the age of 58. He had been on life support for over 40 days after he was admitted to the All Indian Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi on August 10 following a heart attack.

While the funeral took place in New Delhi, a prayer meeting was hosted at the Iskcon Temple in Juhu. Kapil Sharma, Bharti Singh, Kiku Sharda, Johnny Lever, and Ehsaan Qureshi turned up for the prayer meeting. Actors like Neil Nitin Mukesh, Kay Kay Menon, and filmmakers Abbas Mustan also attended the prayer meeting.

