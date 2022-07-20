The Kapil Sharma Show Is Coming Back Soon, Will It Replace Archana's India's Laughter Champion?

It’s time to rejoice for The Kapil Sharma Show fans! The much-loved show headlined by comedian Kapil Sharma which went off air on June 5, is set to be back on TV screens. It took a few months’ break and was replaced by India’s Laughter Champion on Sony TV. For the fans who have been eagerly waiting for the show’s new season, here’s some good news for you. According to a recent report, TKSS will soon be back on the small screen.

A report in IndiaToday.in, confirmed that The Kapil Sharma Show will be back in September. Viewers will get to see the first episode of Season 3 on September 3 (Saturday). Speaking about the cast, the show will have Krushna Abhishek, Chandan Prabhakar, Sumona Chakravarty, Kiku Sharda, and others. Fans are curious to know who will be the first guest on Kapil’s show. However, there isn’t any update on if it will take over Archana Puran Singh’s India’s Laughter Champion.

The Kapil Sharma Show packed its bid adieu to the viewers on June 5. The last episode ended with a bang as Kapil turned host to the Jugjugg Jeeyo team – Neetu Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani. After wrapping up the show, the TKSS team jetted off to Vancouver for a show. Kapil was accompanied by Sumona Chakravarti, Chandan Prabhakar, Krushna Abhishek, Rajiv Thakur and Kiku Sharda.

For those unaware, The Kapil Sharma Show returned with its second season in August 2021, after a break due to Covid-19. The makers revamped the format of the show and included some new elements. Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn appeared on the show during its first weekend on TV.

Meanwhile, speaking on the work front, Kapil Sharma is all set to amuse the audience with his acting skills once again with a new film, which is presented by Applause Entertainment and Nandita Das Initiatives. As per a statement, in Nandita Das’ directorial, Kapil will be seen playing the role of a food delivery rider.

One of the most popular comedians in India, Kapil rose to fame with his stand-up acts in shows like ‘The Great Indian Laughter Challenge’, ‘Comedy Circus’, and others. He has also acted in Bollywood movies such as ‘Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon’ and ‘Firangi’.

