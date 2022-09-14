TKSS: Kapil Sharma's ‘Flirtatious Move’ On Huma Qureshi Fails As Actress Calls Him Her 'Brother'

This weekend, The Kapil Sharma Show is all set to welcome the cast of the political thriller series Maharani 2 – Huma Qureshi. While fans are eagerly waiting for the fun episode, the makers of the show have shared a quirky teaser of Qureshi’s witty entrance on the comedy stage. What made her entrance funnier was the ‘Rakhi’ twist with which she left the comedian king Kapil Sharma entirely stumped.

In the promo clip, Huma Qureshi can be seen donning a gorgeous green dress that is accentuated with frills detailing all over it. As she graces the stage, Kapil Sharma sings the popular Bollywood number The Humma Song with a creative world play. He replaces the chorus lyrics by taking Huma’s name instead of singing the original version. Impressed by the customized lyrics, Qureshi shares a broad smile as she grooves to the energetic tune. To reciprocate the kind gesture, she also decides to dedicate a song to the comedian. However, her choice of track is what leaves the entire audience hooting and breaking into massive laughter.

Huma quickly sings ‘Bhaiya Mere Rakhi Ke Bandhan’, a song that captures the special bond between brothers and sisters. Kapil’s fictional flirtatious attempt goes in vain but the comedian comes back with a befitting reply. He says, “Mene kahi padha tha ki jo ladkiyan jabardasti kisi ko apna bhai banati hai, unki performance kharab hojaati hai baadme (I remember reading, girls who forcibly bro zone male friends, their performance turns out to be bad always).” The hilarious reply leaves everyone including Archana Puran Singh laughing out loud. Watch the hilarious promo below:

Talking about Huma’s show, Maharani, it chronicles the fictional version of the political events that took place in Bihar when Lalu Prasad Yadav named his wife Rabri Devi, a homemaker, as his successor. Continuing the story, in Maharani Season 2, Bheema Bharti (the Politician/husband) is seen running a proxy government from prison. Meanwhile, his wife and CM Rani Bharti (played by Huma Qureshi) is accused of misgoverning when the state of Bihar is dealing with a series of problems including corruption, jungle rang, and anti-incumbency. While lawlessness creates several turmoils in her life, Rani Bharati is trying to manage her husband and opposition from her own party, who are aiming to overthrow her from the CM’s position with the election just around the corner.

The second season of Maharani 2 consists of 18 episodes which were launched via the OTT platform Sony Liv on August 25. Apart from Huma Qureshi, the show also stars Sohum Shah, Kani Kusruti, Amit Sial, and Inaamulhaq in pivotal roles.

