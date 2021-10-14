The Kapil Sharma Show: Kapil Sharma Pokes Fun at Taapsee Pannu and the Reason is Akshay Kumar

The promotions of Taapsee Pannu’s latest film, Rashmi Rocket is in full swing. The actress was invited as a special guest on the comedy show, The Kapil Sharma Show. The episode scheduled to be aired over the weekend is sure to induce laughter, as expected. Meanwhile, promo videos of Taapsee’s appearance with the team of the film have been shared by Sony TV on its official Instagram handle.

A promo clip shows the host, Kapil mocking Taapsee in good humour that she removed Akshay Kumar from movies. Referring to the 2015 film, Baby, Kapil quipped that she worked with Akshay and then went on to do a thorough spin-off film and left Akshay out of it. He said that Taapsee then created a rocket with the actor in the film Mission Mangal and now she did Rashmi Rocket and once again removed Akshay from it. This left Taapsee laughing out loud. She told Kapil that she would not do the same thing with him. Kapil pointed at Archana Puran Singh and said that he was talking about her.

The sports drama will see the actress essay the role of a sprinter who dreams to make it big as a national athlete. Set in Kutch in the year 2014, the film traces Rashmi’s ban from the sport due to high testosterone levels. The story further navigates her pursuit of justice as she takes on the country’s athletics association in a legal battle to win back her respect and identity. Directed by Akarsh Khurana, the film also stars Priyanshu Painyuli, Supriya Pathak and Abhishek Banerjee in important roles.

Speaking to Indian Express recently, Taapsee reflected on how Rashmi Rocket is different from the other female-driven films she has done so far. “The female-driven films that I’ve done till date are all about a girl who’s an underdog and then she becomes the hero of her life. Here, Rashmi is a hero from the first frame. For me, she was a heroic big screen character,” she was quoted as saying.

