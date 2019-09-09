The Kapil Sharma Show: Karan Deol Shares He Was 'Bullied' For Being Sunny Deol's Son

While being a star kid may have its own perks, it may sometimes come with its own sets of backlash. Sunny Deol’s son Karan Deol, who has made his baby steps in the industry recently, opened about his unfortunate incidents of being bullied in school, just because he was Sunny Deol’s son.

Recently, Karan, along with Sahher Bambba, his costar from the movie Pal Pal Dil Ke Pass, made an appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show. Dad Sunny Deol and Granddad Dharmendra also made an appearance along with them. All the while Kapil Sharma went on his humorous banter and kept pulling legs of the debutant. But later, Karan opened up about his traumatic experience of growing up as a star kid, that made him a soft target of the bullies, that left everyone speechless.

When asked by Kapil whether boys in his school were afraid of him for being Sunny Deol’s son, Karan explained how the situation was the opposite. He shared how he was judged and told in the middle of the class 'you're only capable to write your dad's cheques and nothing else,' and other happenings which left him heartbroken. Dharmendra added how he was once smacked by the boys who asked him whether he really was Sunny’s son. In an interview with the Humans of Bombay, Karan had shared the experience and said, “The first memory I have of school, was when I was in 1st grade. We had a sports competition and I was taking part in a race. I was standing there when suddenly a few older boys surrounded me. One of them lifted me up, and in front of everyone, smacked me down. He then asked me, ‘Are you sure you’re Sunny Deol’s son? You can’t even fight back’. I was so embarrassed.”

While narrating the incident, Sunny Deol got teary-eyed and the sets went pin-drop silence.

However, Karan did not open up about it to his father or grandfather, but only his mom. In an earlier interview, Karan had revealed how his mother supported him and said, “They're saying these things because that's how they are as people, it says nothing about you' that kept him going.”

But at the end of it, the young actor also shared his lifechanging experience when he overcame all the demons inside out and emerged as a winner. “I think my turning point was when my school was hosting a talent competition, and I decided to take part. I realized that this was a chance to prove myself. I spent night after night preparing a rap -- because that's the only thing I knew I was good at. On the day, I remember walking up on that stage, and there was a sea of people, with all eyes on me. But I took a deep breath and performed my heart out. All the years of being bullied, ridiculed, and of being identified as nothing but 'Sunny Deol's son', came out when I was up on that stage. The audience thoroughly enjoyed -- and roared along, too. I felt liberated as if I had finally broken free from the shackles. It took time, but that moment changed my life,” he said.

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Sunny Deol reacted to his son, Karan Deol’s bullying experience in school for being his son. He was quoted as saying, “I did not get to know too much about it (bullying) because the filter point has always been the mom. We have all been like that, mother has been the cushioning factor, always. That's the same with Rocky (Karan) as well. Obviously, he has gone through it. I think any guy or girl who is the son or daughter of a famous person goes through it. I had gone through it."

