The Kapil Sharma Show: Kiku Sharda Pokes Fun at Krushna Abhishek's Tiff with 'Mama' Govinda

Actor Kiku Sharda, who is one of the main members of The Kapil Sharma Show cast, took a dig at his co-star Krushna Abhishek during a recent episode. A promo from the show was shared online wherein the special guests, Karisma Kapoor and father Randhir Kapoor are present.

While addressing Karisma, Kiku tried to pass on a jibe at Krushna over his ongoing feud with his maternal uncle, actor Govinda. For the unversed, the families of Krushna and Govinda do not see eye-to-eye and have had a cold equation for several years now.

Speaking about the promo, Kiku and Krushna are busy with their act when the former tells Karisma that he is a huge fan of the actress. Kiku quipped that it was just the previous day that he was watching her 1994 film, Raja Babu. Pointing to Krushna, he said, “Inhone toh Raja Babu dekhi, lekin jo Raja Babu hain woh aajkal inhe nahi dekhte (He has seen Raja Babu, but the real Raja Babu doesn't look at him these days).” The reference in context is the name of the lead actor of the David Dhawan film, Govinda who played Raja Babu.

Not long ago, Govinda and his wife Sunita Ahuja were invited by host Kapil Sharma as special guests on the show. Krushna decided that he will not be a part of the episode featuring his uncle and his wife. It was commonly assumed that the reason behind Krushna’s skipping an appearance on the episode was due to the family war. However, Krushna denied the same and claimed that it was because of another project that he is a part of. He said he has been having trouble adjusting dates to shoot for the film which is taking place in Raipur.

The public war of words got heated over the last few weeks, especially after Sunita and Krushna’s wife Kashmera Shah got involved. Krushna recently expressed that he wishes to mend his equation with Govinda and his family. Nonetheless, the relationship between the two remains sour so far.

