The Kapil Sharma Show: Kiku Sharda Takes a Jibe at Kangana Ranaut, Joke Leaves Everyone in Splits

The Kapil Sharma Show fans are in for a musical treat this upcoming weekend as a couple of ace singers including Sonu Nigam, Hariharan, and Shaan will grace the show. Kapil, himself, is quite fond of singing and his vocals are worth praising. In the promo of the upcoming episode, a conversation between Kapil and Sonu was featured. Kapil asked about his experience in the industry and the idea of starring himself in a music video. We also see Archana complimenting Sonu’s confidence on camera as she calls him “very natural.” Sonu was also seen poking fun over his previous attempts at acting. Talking about his film Jaani Dushman: Ek Anokhi Kahani, Sonu said that his first experience of doing a film, Jaani Dushman, was so amazing that he eventually bid adieu to the acting career.

The performers in Kapil’s show are quite popular for their unexpected punch lines at trending topics. During a sketch involving Kiku Sharda as the old lawyer, the comedian took a jab at Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut. Kiku said, “Sonu ji, main aapse kehena chaah raha tha, ki yaha mera case chal raha hai court mai, tho meko na gawah ki zarurat hai, tho mujhe chudio ki gawahi chahiye, app dila doge?”( Sonu ji, I have an ongoing court case and I am in need of a witness, I want bangels (chudia) to be my witness, can you get them to be my witness?)

Watch the video:

Interrupting him, Kapil questioned that how can bangles be a witness. To which, Kiku recalled one of Sonu’s popular songs ‘Bole Chudiya, Bole Kangana’ from the film Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gam. The comedian further went on and said that now, Kangana has already said a lot of things. The statement left everyone in splits.

