The Kapil Sharma Show: Krushna Abhishek Got Offended by Kiku Sharda's Joke on Govinda?

The rift between comedian-actor Krushna Abhishek and his uncle, actor Govinda is no secret. In a recent episode on 'The Kapil Sharma Show' when Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan made an appearance to promote their film 'Coolie No 1', comedian Kiku Sharda took a sly jibe at the Krushna-Govinda fall out.

During one of the segments of the show, when Kiku and Krushna were impersonating Dharmendra and Sunny Deol's characters from Dharam Veer and Jeet respectively, Krushna reprimanded Kiku for something he said as part of his sketch. Krushna said, "Chee chee aisi baat nahi karte (Don't talk like this)," to which Kiku replied ‘Chi Chi (Govinda’s nickname) toh aapse baat nahi karte’.

When Hindustan Times contacted the two, they maintained that all is well. Kiku said, “There is no fight at all, it’s a part of the script yaar.”

"Our final motive is to entertain the audience. That is what we are striving to do. Obviously, scripts are discussed internally before we go on stage. It’s nothing at all which both of us don’t know. We are aware, there’s no chance of anything like that happening,” Kiku adds. “Krushna is a dear friend and a talented boy. I enjoy working with him."

Krushna Abhishek recently decided to opt-out of an episode of The Kapil Sharma Show which featured his uncle, Govinda, as a guest. For the unversed, Krushna and Govinda's relationship soured over the years, culminating in a public fallout in 2018. When Krushna learned that Govinda was going to be part of the episode, he opted to sit out.

Speaking about the episode with Govinda, Krushna told Bombay Times, "I learned about Chi Chi mama coming on the show around 10 days ago. Since Sunita mami wasn't accompanying him, the team thought that I would have no qualms performing. However, the old incident has left a bad taste in my mouth. Last year, she didn't want me to perform in front of them, but this time, I had reservations."