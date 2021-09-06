The Kapil Sharma Show: Krushna Abhishek is Overworked, Archana Puran Singh Posts

Archana Puran Singh never fails to make her fans laugh out loud, be it on the TV screens or off it. A quick scroll through her Instagram profile and you’ll ROFL at the actress’ sartorial posts. On Monday, Archana shared another laughter-bomb from the sets of The Kapil Sharma show and it is just amazing. In the video, Krushna Abhishek, who dressed up as veteran actor Dharmendra for one of the recent episodes, can be seen complaining about being overworked. Krushna eats an orange like an apple, Bharti Singh rightly pointed out, and the actors can be seen sharing a laugh. Archana, who recorded the video, questioned Krushna about his experience. To which, Krushna said that he was overworked while the other actors were getting paid only for dancing. Kiku Sharda, who played the role of Shatrughan Sinha adds to the humour and said that it’s the personality that gets paid. He then burst into laughter and appreciated Krushna’s acting skills.

Archana then panned her camera to Sumona, who looked tired and sleepy. Looking at her state, Archana commented that Sumona should just sleep – that’s what good girls do. The actress then gave us a glimpse of the BTS discussions between the show’s host Kapil Sharma and a band of actors including Sudish Lahiri.

Check out the video here:

Well, like Archana rightly pointed out, there is only one Dharmendra in the film industry and he made an appearance in the latest episode. Archana’s dream came true that night. Here’s a few sneak peeks where Archana can be seen shying away from the actor.

Archana, star of films such as Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Mohabbatein, Raja Hindustani and Bol Bachchan among others, has been appearing as a judge for the TV stand-up comedy show since 2019.

The Kapil Sharma Show, first aired in 2016 and has been one of the most sought-after shows. The 3rd season of the show aired on August 21 this year.

