The Kapil Sharma Show: Krushna Abhishek Pokes Fun at His Feud with Govinda, Says 'Should Have Married Naseeruddin Shah'

The Saturday’s episode of The Kapil Sharma Show featured Rani Mukerji, Saif Ali Khan, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari Wagh as guests. During the episode, Krushna Abhishek poked fun at his long-running feud with his uncle Govinda.

On being told that there were two Buntys and two Bablis in the film because it was Bunty Aur Babli 2, he quipped that Singham 2 did not have two Ajay Devgns. He said, “Mereko film industry ka sab pata rehta hai, meri poori family film industry mein hai. Woh alag baat hai aaj kal main family mein nahi hoon (I know everything about the film industry, my whole family is a part of it. It is a different story that I am not a part of my family nowadays).”

He also poked fun at his wife Kashmera Shah. He told Rani that the only thing he did not like about her film Kahin Pyaar Na Ho Jaaye was Kashmera. Krushna, who was appearing as his character Sapna, said, “Agar mere bhai ne Naseeruddin Shah se shaadi ki hoti toh zyada khush rehta woh (Krushna should have married Naseeruddin Shah, he would have been happier).”

He added, “Arre main toh Satish Shah bolne wali thi. Lekin phir ghabrahat hoti hai na, shaam ko ghar bhi jaana rehta hai apne ko (I was going to say Satish Shah. But I got scared, I have to go back home in the evening).”

Meanwhile, the Bunty Aur Babli 2 team will also be seen on Bigg Boss 15 in tonight’s episode.

