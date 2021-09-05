The Kapil Sharma Show: Krushna Abhishek Refuses to Shoot with Govinda, Sunita Ahuja

The Kapil Sharma Show will be inviting Govinda and his wife Sunita Ahuja in an upcoming episode. It is learnt that actor Krushna Abhishek, who plays several characters in the celebrity chat show will be skipping shoot for this special episode.

Krushna is the nephew of Govinda but the two have not been on the best of terms. The jokes that refer to Govinda and are often made by Krushna have been objected to by the former. Last season too, Krushna had not shot for the episode that featured Govinda, Sunita and their daughter Tina Ahuja and this time around he will be sitting out.

About not featuring in this episode, Krushna told ETimes, “Since the past 15 days, I have been shuttling between Raipur and Mumbai to shoot for my film and Kapil’s show. I would always go that extra mile to adjust my dates for the show. However, when I learnt that they would be appearing as celebrity guests in the upcoming episode, I didn’t want to be a part of it, so I didn’t try to adjust my dates. I believe both parties don’t wish to share a stage.”

When this season of the Kapil Sharma Show started, Krushna made some jokes with reference to Govinda. While there was news about some trouble between the two over the past few years, their ties further strained in 2018 after Govinda’s wife Sunita took offence to Krushna’s wife Kashmera Shah’s tweet about some “people who dance for money." Sunita alleged that tweet referred to Govinda, and they decided to cut off ties with Krushna and Kashmera.

