The Kapil Sharma Show: Krushna Abhishek Tells Udit Narayan, 'Aapko Dekh Ke Mamaji Ki Yaad Agayi'

The Kapil Sharma Show, which started last month after a hiatus of six months, is garnering a lot of buzz due to its hilarious cast and entertaining guests. From the very first episode of the new season, host Kapil Sharma and his team of talented comedians have turned the show into a laugh riot. On the latest episode of the show, ace singers Udit Narayan, Kumar Sanu and Anuradha Paudwal appeared as special guest, bringing a lot of 90s nostalgia with them.

The latest episode was full of music, anecdotes and laughter. The show started with Kapil performing Kumar Sanu’s song ‘Dheere Dheere Se Meri Zindagi Mein Aana.’ The singers all performed their hit songs, including ‘Chand Sitare,’ ‘Main Nikla Gaddi Leke’ and Tamma Tamma. Paudwal also sang Madhuri Dixit’s iconic song ‘Dhak Dhak’ with Narayan.

They also shared anecdotes about their personal life. Kapil asked Sanu why he changed his name from Kedarnath Bhattacharya. He told Kapil that Kalyanji from the composer duo Kalyanji–Anandji gave him the name because he spoke in a Bengali accent. The composer wanted to give him an ambigous name so he was not typecast in the industry.

Kapil also asked Paudwal if she changed her name from Alka to Anuradha so that Narayan woud not flirt with her. She said that she changed her name to Anuradha as is custom for Maharashtrian brides. She said that she had not met the singer before her marriage.

Narayan asked what would have happened had she met him before her marriage. To this, Paudwal said, “Tab shayad mera naam Alka hi rehta (Then maybe my name would have been Alka)." Kapil and Kumar Sanu could be seen in splits with this reply.

The comedian poked fun at Narayan for flirting with Paudwal, saying that he touched her hand 10 times in five minutes. Narayan said it is important to bring out the romance on their songs by romancing Yagnik and Paudwal.

The singers also talked about their experience working with legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar. Narayan said that she is very funny and likes to make jokes in the studio. He also said that when they were recording songs for Dilwaale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge, she came to the studio to listen to him and make him nervous on purpose. Sanu also about how the singer would always encourage him.

To this, Kapil talked about the time when he was hosting Comedy Nights With Kapil, the set had burned down. Lata Mangeshkar called him up to express her support towards the team. She also called him on his birthday and gifted him a watch. Kapil said that he rarely wears the watch as he doesn’t want it to ever get old.

Kapil asked Paudwal why she left Bollywood play-back to sing devotional songs. She said that the work singers got depended on the moods of the filmmakers and actors. She said that she felt insecurity in the industry and hence switched to devotional music at the peak of her career.

Meanwhile, one of the most eye-catching momwnts of the show was when Krushna Abhishek, who plays Sapna, performed his set. He greeted the singers and while greeting Narayan, he said “Aapko dekh ke Mamaji ki yaad agayi." This left Archana Puran Singh and Kapil in splits.

With the comment Krushna referenced his infamous falling-out with his uncle Govinda. When Govinda visited the show, Krushna refused to shoot the episode. Govinda’s wife Sunita Ahuja had said in a interview that she never wants to see Krushna’s face. After this, the comedian said that he is asking for forgiveness and wants to sort out their differences.

Meanwhile, The Kapil Sharma Show also stars Bharti Singh, Sudesh Lahiri, Kiku Sharda, and Chandan Prabhakar. Rochelle Rao and Sumona Chakravarti are recurring cast on the show.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here