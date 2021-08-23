The Kapil Sharma Show Launch Party was Lit and These Pics are Proof

The third season of The Kapil Sharma Show aired on August 21 and 22 on Sony Entertainment Television. The entire cast of TKSS had put up acts that left the audience in splits. To promote their movie, Bhuj: The Pride of India, Ajay Devgn, Nora Fatehi, Sharad Kelkar, and Ammy Virk appeared as guests on the show on Saturday, August 21. While on Sunday, one of the most consistent guests of the show Akshay Kumar took the zeal and enthusiasm to another level. He was accompanied by his Bell Bottom team including Vaani Kapoor and Huma Qureshi.

On receiving an outstanding response to the first episode, the cast and crew celebrated the launch as they burned the dance floor. Several videos and pictures from the party surfaced online. The celebrations commenced with the cake cutting, Kiku Sharda cut the cake with Kapil Sharma. Kiku has been with Kapil ever since the first episode of the first season aired. To cherish the new beginnings, they danced to the song ‘Abhi toh party shuru huyi hai’. Kapil, Chandan Prabhakar, and Rochelle Rao also danced to the song, ‘Khalli Balli Ho Gaya Hai Dil.’ The zeal and enthusiasm among the star cast were quite evident.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rochelle Rao Sequeira (@rochellerao)

Later Chandan and Kiku took over the dance floor as they displayed their dancing skills on some popular Punjabi numbers. From the first two episodes of the comedy show, it was learned that no matter what happens, the performers very well know how to make their audience laugh.

In the third season, while some actors have reprised their old characters, Kiku and Sudesh Lehri are seen in new avatar. Chandan, Sumona Chakraborty, and Krushna Abhishek have reprised their old characters. The show has brought in a new segment known as ‘Post Ka Postmartum.’ In this the TKSS team pulls out pictures of the guests, who come on the show, from their Instagram handle and view the hilarious comments dropped by people.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here